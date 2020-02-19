PCHAIN 1-Day Volume Reaches $62,340.00 (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. In the last week, PCHAIN has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One PCHAIN token can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Bilaxy, IDEX and Switcheo Network. PCHAIN has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $62,340.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00049812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00492440 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $694.93 or 0.06862181 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00071300 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00027842 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005038 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001453 BTC.

PCHAIN Token Profile

PCHAIN is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,751,532 tokens. The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org.

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DEx.top, Switcheo Network, Hotbit, Bilaxy, DDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

