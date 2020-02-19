PDC Energy (PDCE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect PDC Energy to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PDCE opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $47.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PDCE. Citigroup began coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on PDC Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $95,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $453,892.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

