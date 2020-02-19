Peercoin (PPC) Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Peercoin has a market cap of $6.59 million and $95,252.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00002497 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Poloniex, CoinEgg and Bittrex. During the last week, Peercoin has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,137.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $408.26 or 0.04028782 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002360 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.36 or 0.00764327 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005716 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,005,938 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net.

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bitsane, HitBTC, Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade, BX Thailand, Poloniex, SouthXchange, CoinEgg, WEX, YoBit, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Livecoin and Bittylicious. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

