PENG (PENG) Achieves Market Cap of $73,413.00

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded down 22.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last week, PENG has traded down 41% against the dollar. One PENG coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. PENG has a market capitalization of $73,413.00 and $60.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $296.70 or 0.03057809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010326 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00234237 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00045767 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00146600 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002722 BTC.

PENG Profile

PENG’s total supply is 10,198,577,861 coins and its circulating supply is 7,566,721,863 coins. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PENG is pengcoin.io.

Buying and Selling PENG

PENG can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PENG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PENG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

