Penta (PNT) Price Tops $0.0001

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 19th. Penta has a market cap of $1.77 million and $73,537.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Penta token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including BCEX, LBank, HADAX and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Penta has traded down 23.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.75 or 0.03145813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00232080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00045768 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00149561 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Penta Token Profile

Penta’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF.

Penta Token Trading

Penta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, BCEX, HADAX, HitBTC and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

