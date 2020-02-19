People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 664,590 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,703 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of People’s United Financial worth $11,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 706.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,021.5% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

PBCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

In other news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 8,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $144,223.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 125,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,347. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.08. 50,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,413,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average is $15.95. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.75 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.08%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.