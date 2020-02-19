Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.44-1.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.43. Perdoceo Education also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.38-0.40 EPS.

PRDO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

NASDAQ:PRDO traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,006. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.43. Perdoceo Education has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.