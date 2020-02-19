Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.38-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.36. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.44-1.49 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.39. 410,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,006. Perdoceo Education has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.43.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perdoceo Education from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

