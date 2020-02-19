Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0503 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of PBT stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $3.81. 129,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.80. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $8.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

