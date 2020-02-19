Peter J. Iv Clemens Acquires 10,000 Shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Stock

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) major shareholder Peter J. Iv Clemens bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $23,200.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ENZ stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $2.27. 6,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $20.21 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,255,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 88,589 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Enzo Biochem by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,353,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 54,245 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Enzo Biochem by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 39,009 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Enzo Biochem by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 22,067 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Enzo Biochem by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ENZ. ValuEngine raised shares of Enzo Biochem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Enzo Biochem from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

