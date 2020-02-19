Phantasma (SOUL) Trading Down 27.8% Over Last Week

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 19th. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and $406,539.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma token can currently be bought for $0.0320 or 0.00000334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bitbns, Bilaxy and Kucoin. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00043860 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00068647 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001140 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,592.20 or 0.99894966 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000924 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00070296 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 89.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io.

Phantasma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Gate.io, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

