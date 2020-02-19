Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lowered its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,846 shares during the period. Phillips 66 accounts for 1.2% of Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,558 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,177,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,936,000 after acquiring an additional 76,933 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,018,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,868,000 after acquiring an additional 93,390 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Phillips 66 by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,478,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,679,000 after acquiring an additional 588,711 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,374,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,109,000 after acquiring an additional 477,442 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of PSX opened at $88.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.48. The stock has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $80.24 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.25.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.