Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited’s Quiet Period To End on February 26th (NASDAQ:LIZI)

Phoenix Tree’s (NASDAQ:LIZI) quiet period will end on Wednesday, February 26th. Phoenix Tree had issued 4,100,000 shares in its public offering on January 17th. The total size of the offering was $45,100,000 based on an initial share price of $11.00. During Phoenix Tree’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LIZI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phoenix Tree in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Shares of LIZI stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. Phoenix Tree has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

Phoenix Tree Company Profile

Lizhi Inc operates as an online UGC audio community in the People's Republic of China. It operates an interactive audio entertainment and online audio platform, as well as offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

