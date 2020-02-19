Phoenixcoin Price Up 7.3% This Week (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $354,038.00 and $168.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.90 or 0.01105202 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00044658 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00018303 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00203310 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008073 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00066025 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004993 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

