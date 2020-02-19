Photon (PHO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12.00

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 19th. During the last seven days, Photon has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar. Photon has a market capitalization of $162,481.00 and $12.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Photon coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Photon alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,629.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.82 or 0.02701234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.30 or 0.03964216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.98 or 0.00737969 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.14 or 0.00812753 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00092220 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010262 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00029690 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00646807 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Photon Profile

Photon (PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 32,702,863,584 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin. The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com.

Photon Coin Trading

Photon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Photon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Photon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.