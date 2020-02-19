Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.71, a PEG ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average of $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In other news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $95,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Theine acquired 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DOC. KeyCorp increased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.52.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

