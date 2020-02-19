Pinkcoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,298.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Cryptohub, SouthXchange and Bittrex. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $999,702.00 and approximately $1,298.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.71 or 0.01102041 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00019119 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003803 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 36.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 440,836,891 coins and its circulating supply is 415,576,455 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pinkcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, SouthXchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

