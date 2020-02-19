Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the oil and gas development company on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Pioneer Natural Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 180.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Pioneer Natural Resources has a payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to earn $9.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

PXD traded up $5.61 on Wednesday, hitting $141.17. 2,385,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,168. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $114.79 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $267,800.00. Insiders have sold 8,323 shares of company stock worth $1,173,258 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PXD. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $173.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

