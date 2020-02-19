Playkey (PKT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $26,744.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Playkey token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000426 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and HitBTC. Playkey has a total market cap of $568,917.00 and approximately $26,744.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.22 or 0.03168435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010412 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00231713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00045798 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00148931 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Playkey Token Profile

Playkey was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

