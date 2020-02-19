Plaza Retail REIT (PLZ) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Plaza Retail REIT to post earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

Plaza Retail REIT has a 1 year low of C$3.98 and a 1 year high of C$5.22.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th.

Separately, Desjardins cut Plaza Retail REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

See Also: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.