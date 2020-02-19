PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PLDT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

Get PLDT alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,277,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,510,000 after buying an additional 105,762 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 4,401.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 202,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 198,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 67,720 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 127,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLDT in the 4th quarter valued at $2,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHI traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $20.36. 56,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,810. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. PLDT has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.04.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.