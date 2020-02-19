Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Insider Sells $703,478.40 in Stock

Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 36,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $703,478.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,173,664.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nate Walkingshaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Nate Walkingshaw sold 6,000 shares of Pluralsight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $117,000.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Nate Walkingshaw sold 5,000 shares of Pluralsight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $85,550.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Nate Walkingshaw sold 5,000 shares of Pluralsight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $81,600.00.

Shares of PS traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,428,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,894. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Pluralsight Inc has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $35.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average of $17.37. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 2.14.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Pluralsight by 530.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pluralsight by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Pluralsight by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Monday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Pluralsight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

