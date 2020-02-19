Polymath Price Down 11.8% Over Last 7 Days (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000310 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, IDEX, UEX and Bitbns. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $14.53 million and $9.96 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.35 or 0.00743846 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009862 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007559 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000359 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00027842 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 487,984,032 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, UEX, Ethfinex, LATOKEN, DDEX, Bittrex, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Upbit, Kyber Network, Bitbns and Koinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.