Primecoin Price Hits $0.0334 on Major Exchanges (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last week, Primecoin has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $5,808.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0334 or 0.00000347 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade and Poloniex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 30,752,534 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io.

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Poloniex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, BX Thailand, Bittylicious and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

