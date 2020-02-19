Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 198.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,230 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,861 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.31% of Preferred Bank worth $20,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 42,583 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Preferred Bank by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Preferred Bank by 861.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 56,825 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Preferred Bank by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 49,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 16,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Preferred Bank by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Preferred Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.67. 2,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,528. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $41.98 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.80 and a 200 day moving average of $55.25.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

