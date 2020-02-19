Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,903 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.88% of Insight Enterprises worth $21,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSIT. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

NSIT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub cut Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Insight Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

NASDAQ NSIT traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $57.54. 10,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,886. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.28 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

