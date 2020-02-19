Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,484 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 10,189 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Akamai Technologies worth $21,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 234.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.26.

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.41. 47,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.61. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $103.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,939.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

