Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,091 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 15,516 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Diamondback Energy worth $21,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 358.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,349,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $211,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,167,931,000 after acquiring an additional 485,647 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,206,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 365.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 376,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,882,000 after acquiring an additional 295,883 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 43.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 927,821 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $83,421,000 after acquiring an additional 282,497 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FANG traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.61. 120,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,687. Diamondback Energy Inc has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $114.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 29.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.24.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

