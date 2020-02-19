Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 506,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,460 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Westrock worth $21,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Westrock by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in Westrock during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,163,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westrock by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,358,000 after purchasing an additional 77,360 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westrock by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Westrock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Westrock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.78.

In other news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $7,672,761.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 689,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,038,630.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $1,031,150.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 300 shares of company stock valued at $12,499. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WRK traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.60. 20,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,990. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.62 and its 200-day moving average is $38.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.77. Westrock Co has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.69%. Westrock’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.73%.

Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

