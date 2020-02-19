Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 65.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 155,100 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Zebra Technologies worth $20,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 237.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 125,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,978,000 after acquiring an additional 88,595 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,052 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 49,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total transaction of $198,903.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,533.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 16,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.30, for a total value of $4,349,923.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,980,507.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.63.

ZBRA stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,851. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $166.15 and a 12 month high of $260.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.53.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

