Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 111,328 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Cabot Microelectronics worth $22,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 829,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,102,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 727,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,782,000 after purchasing an additional 55,013 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,083,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 32.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 250,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP traded up $2.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,401. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $97.23 and a 12-month high of $169.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.70.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $283.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Microelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

In related news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 8,075 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $1,297,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,616,424.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,850 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total value of $6,242,806.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,783,267.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,426 shares of company stock valued at $10,730,477. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

