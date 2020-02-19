Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.86% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $22,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 500.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,881. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.33. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $70.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.73.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $833.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.19 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 3.85%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 29.02%.

AIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised Applied Industrial Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Sidoti lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Industrial Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

