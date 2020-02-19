Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 443,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Cardinal Health worth $22,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.15. 598,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,110,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.37. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4811 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

CAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.88.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.