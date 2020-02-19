Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $21.15 Million Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of MarketAxess worth $21,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded down $2.48 on Wednesday, hitting $344.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,006. The company has a quick ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $222.31 and a one year high of $421.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.84 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.38.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $406.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.67.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total transaction of $1,027,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,014,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

