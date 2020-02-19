Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $21.19 Million Position in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 1,597.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,566 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 387,323 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Performance Food Group worth $21,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,451 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.57 per share, for a total transaction of $214,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,614.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 3,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.46 per share, with a total value of $209,158.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares in the company, valued at $375,666.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

PFGC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.11. The stock had a trading volume of 170,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.26. Performance Food Group Co has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFGC. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

