Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $21.31 Million Stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 721,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,857 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.81% of Liberty Braves Group Series C worth $21,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 25,456 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C during the 3rd quarter valued at $566,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 297,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

BATRK stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.80. 791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,883. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.22 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.57. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $30.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

