Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $22.23 Million Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,374 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Waters worth $22,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Waters by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Waters by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 26,930 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Waters by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

WAT traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.58. 5,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,752. Waters Co. has a one year low of $199.11 and a one year high of $255.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.40.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. Waters had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 172.16%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $1,427,749.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,120.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total transaction of $1,218,875.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,942,548.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,794 shares of company stock worth $2,893,456. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BTIG Research cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.13.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

