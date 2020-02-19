Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $22.40 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 408,765 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Garmin worth $22,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

GRMN traded up $7.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.36. 1,626,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,438. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $70.86 and a one year high of $102.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.90.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. Garmin had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRMN. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.99.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

