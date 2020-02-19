Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $22.55 Million Position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,173 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,992 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Fortinet worth $22,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Fortinet by 18.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 102.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 50.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 45,398 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 4.6% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 100,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $10,366,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,306,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,765,790.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Whittle sold 2,466 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.81, for a total transaction of $265,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,603.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.48.

Fortinet stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,388. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet Inc has a 12 month low of $68.87 and a 12 month high of $121.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.61.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.89 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

