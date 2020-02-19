Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $22.63 Million Stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of W W Grainger worth $22,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of W W Grainger by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of W W Grainger by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of W W Grainger by 1,570.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,647,000 after buying an additional 134,929 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of W W Grainger by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of W W Grainger by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 69,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,525,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W W Grainger stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.22. 58,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,714. W W Grainger Inc has a 12 month low of $255.09 and a 12 month high of $346.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $324.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.77.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is 33.31%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GWW. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. G.Research raised shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair raised shares of W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.82.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

