Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $22.69 Million Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,051,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,292 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of CVB Financial worth $22,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,150,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,668,000 after buying an additional 1,073,027 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 424,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,852,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVBF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.28. 4,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,127. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $119.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. CVB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $216,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

