Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,055 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Etsy worth $22,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Etsy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Etsy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Etsy by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 19,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $991,550.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 39,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $169,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,650 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Etsy to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.35. 49,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 64.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.91. Etsy Inc has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $73.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.21 and its 200 day moving average is $50.27.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.