Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,380 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $20,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,907,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,031,000 after acquiring an additional 129,077 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,644,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,138,000 after buying an additional 52,318 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 693,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,375,000 after buying an additional 108,697 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 560,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,880,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $34,300,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNFP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,345. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.05. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $29,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $92,490 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

