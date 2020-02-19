Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 31,829 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,829 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.72% of Diodes worth $20,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the third quarter worth $87,623,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,483,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,564,000 after acquiring an additional 31,043 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 391,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 11.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,173,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 387.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 110,623 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

Shares of DIOD stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.87. 7,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.09. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $59.70.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $301.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. Diodes had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $1,736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 573,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,438,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $1,159,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,688.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,282 shares of company stock valued at $5,688,295 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.