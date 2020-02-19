Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,476,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,505 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $20,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $924,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 207,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 28,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Get AMBEV S A/S alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABEV. Barclays cut AMBEV S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.90 price objective (down from $4.30) on shares of AMBEV S A/S in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. AMBEV S A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

Shares of NYSE ABEV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 129,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,146,786. The firm has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. AMBEV S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49.

About AMBEV S A/S

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV).

Receive News & Ratings for AMBEV S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMBEV S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.