Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.86% of Innospec worth $21,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Innospec by 3,543.2% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 34,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 33,660 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 309.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 31,469 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 21,110 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 496.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 16,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

In other Innospec news, Director Hugh Aldous sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $301,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,600.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.27. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.83 and a 1-year high of $107.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.41.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $390.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.45 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.