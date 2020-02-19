Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.46% of Carter’s worth $22,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in Carter’s by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Carter’s by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000.

Shares of NYSE:CRI traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,154. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.92 and its 200 day moving average is $99.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.53. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.54 and a 52 week high of $112.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $2,038,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRI shares. ValuEngine cut Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cfra upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.57.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

