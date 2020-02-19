Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,928 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of National Instruments worth $21,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NATI. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 40.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in National Instruments by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 404,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,976,000 after purchasing an additional 93,502 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,123,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in National Instruments by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 26,077 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its position in National Instruments by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 61,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,186. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average of $42.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 0.87. National Instruments Corp has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $48.22.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $367.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.87 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. National Instruments’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that National Instruments Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.39%.

In related news, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $36,325.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,984.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 329,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,289 shares of company stock worth $412,081 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.