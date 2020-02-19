Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,268 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.54% of Rayonier worth $22,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYN. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Rayonier by 20.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RYN. DA Davidson raised Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Rayonier from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Rayonier from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.79.

Shares of RYN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.40. The company had a trading volume of 20,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,428. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.33 and a beta of 0.93. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $33.10.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

