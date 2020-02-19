Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,010 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.80% of Fox Factory worth $21,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fox Factory by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,120,000 after buying an additional 63,979 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fox Factory by 849.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 5.2% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FOXF shares. ValuEngine upgraded Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Fox Factory to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.10. 1,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $58.98 and a 52-week high of $86.91.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

